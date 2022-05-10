B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

