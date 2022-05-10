B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

