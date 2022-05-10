B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

