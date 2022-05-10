B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 338 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $459.51 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

