B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,892 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

