B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

