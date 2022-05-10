B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 45,818 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,818 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.