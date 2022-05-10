B. Riley Weighs in on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $803.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

