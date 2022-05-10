Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.