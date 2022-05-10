Backblaze, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 10th

Backblaze’s (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Backblaze had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.36. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 6.30 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

