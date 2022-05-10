BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($10.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($7.77) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.10) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 823 ($10.15).

BA opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 737.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 630.61. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 495.70 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.65). The stock has a market cap of £23.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($228,190.65). Insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688 in the last ninety days.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

