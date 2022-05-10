Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Baidu worth $86,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $209.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

