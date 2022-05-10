Bancorp 34, Inc. (BCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 27th

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BCTF opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

