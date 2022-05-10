Bancorp 34, Inc. (BCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 27th

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of BCTF opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.
About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)
