BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

BKU opened at $38.46 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

