Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NYSE:B opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

