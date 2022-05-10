Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
NYSE:B opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $56.98.
In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
