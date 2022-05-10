Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($9.99) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 763.67 ($9.42).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 459.10 ($5.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 457.60 ($5.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.87 ($9.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 523.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,434.08).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

