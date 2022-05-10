Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.44).

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.97. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £210.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

