Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $161.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

