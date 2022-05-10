Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.12 and last traded at C$12.40. 434,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 566,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total value of C$137,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,840.19.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
