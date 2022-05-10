Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.12 and last traded at C$12.40. 434,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 566,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total value of C$137,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,840.19.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

