Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

BAMXF opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

