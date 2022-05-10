BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Up 0.4%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.55 ($47.95) and last traded at €45.35 ($47.74). 24,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.15 ($47.53).
The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.96 and its 200-day moving average is €39.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)
Read More
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.