BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Up 0.4%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.55 ($47.95) and last traded at €45.35 ($47.74). 24,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.15 ($47.53).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.96 and its 200-day moving average is €39.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.50.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The Renewable Energies segment engages in the planning, management, and construction of wind farms and solar park.

