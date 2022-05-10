Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Shares Down 0.7%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.98 and last traded at $103.98. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

