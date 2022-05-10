Berenberg Bank Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

ETR AIXA opened at €23.57 ($24.81) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.92 and its 200-day moving average is €19.44. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

