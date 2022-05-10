Berry Data Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $479,106.76 and approximately $78,435.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

