BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

BTAI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.