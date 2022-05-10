BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

