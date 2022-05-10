Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDI. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

BDI opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$251.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.58. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,509. Insiders sold a total of 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380 in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

