Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 20th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

NYSE BSM opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

