BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (BRSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22 on June 17th

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,423 ($17.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £694.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,383.18 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230.28 ($27.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,606.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.