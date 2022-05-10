Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Plans GBX 2.03 Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 137 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.60 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.79. The stock has a market cap of £679.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.38.

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £42,350 ($52,213.04).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

