BMO Capital Markets Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.