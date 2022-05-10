BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BCPT opened at GBX 113.54 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 79.50 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.80 ($1.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.61. The firm has a market cap of £833.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

