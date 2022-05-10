BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.29 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

