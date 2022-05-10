BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 617.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.24% of Boston Beer worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $358.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.53 and a 12-month high of $1,144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

