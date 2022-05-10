BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $908,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $317.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

