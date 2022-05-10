BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,353,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

