BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

