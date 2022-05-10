BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

