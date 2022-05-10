BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 30,277 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 285,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

