BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

