Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 0.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 64,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 42,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.