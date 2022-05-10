Boxwood Ventures Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up 3.0% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.89.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

