Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,711 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.