Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

