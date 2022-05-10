Brokerages Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $2.20 on Friday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About MedAvail (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

