Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.77. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.