Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $21.02

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.02.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 113,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,299,533. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,871.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.