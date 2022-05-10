Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $101.67

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,876. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

