Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,865.50

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($59.99).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($50.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($68.30) to GBX 5,300 ($65.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($58.56) to GBX 4,550 ($56.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($56.10) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:BKG traded up GBX 84 ($1.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,941 ($48.59). The company had a trading volume of 88,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,813. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,941.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,226.20. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($64.50).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

