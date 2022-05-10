Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price at $11.42

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 11,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Weber has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

